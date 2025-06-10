The U.S. Coast Guard has a new lead on privacy and transparency. Effective June 2, 2025, Bradley White has been detailed to serve as the Acting Privacy Officer and Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Officer for the Coast Guard for the next 120 days, where he will assist the DHS Privacy Office and the USCG in enhancing the Department’s commitment to privacy and transparency.

In this role, White will ensure USCG’s alignment with privacy and disclosure priorities established by Chief Privacy Officer and Chief FOIA Officer Roman J. to include updating all privacy compliance documentation; updating USCG privacy policies to align with revised or cancelled privacy and disclosure Management Directives and Instructions; and ensuring USCG’s compliance with the “Radical Transparency” by improving public access to DHS records.

With more than 15 years of experience navigating the legal and operational intricacies of FOIA and privacy law, White has been a consistent force at DHS. Most recently, he’s served as the Senior Director of Privacy Policy and Oversight since 2021, overseeing the department’s privacy posture and compliance across components. Prior to that, he led FOIA Appeals, Litigation, Policy, Training, and Compliance.

His career roots trace back to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where he served as a FOIA litigation specialist for over seven years. He also spent time as FOIA Officer within the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

White holds a JD from American University Washington College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) in Interdisciplinary Studies (Communication, Legal Institutions, Economics and Government) from American University. His early career included roles at Hogan & Hartson and WilmerHale as a conflicts specialist, building a foundation in legal compliance and operational integrity.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)