Brandon Pugh has taken on a new leadership role as the new Principal Cyber Advisor (PCA) for the Department of the Army. The appointment, which Pugh announced on LinkedIn, places him at the helm of Army cyber policy at a time when digital threats are increasingly central to national defense strategy.

The role of PCA is one of significant responsibility. Pugh now serves as the primary advisor to the Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff on all cyber-related matters. His portfolio includes implementation of the Department of Defense Cyber Strategy within the Army, overseeing the cyber budget, evaluating and equipping cyber forces, shaping the acquisition of digital tools, and strengthening cybersecurity throughout Army systems. He’ll also be addressing supply chain security and fostering a stronger cyber warfighting culture across the force.

Pugh’s background reflects deep experience across the intersections of cybersecurity, national security, and public policy. Before stepping into the PCA role, he served as Director of Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats Policy at the R Street Institute, where he led efforts around data security, workforce diversity in cyber, and critical infrastructure protections. His tenure included shaping strategy at both the federal and state levels.

He has also served in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and as a National Security Law Professor at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, where he focused on cybersecurity, privacy, and emerging technologies. In addition to academic appointments, he’s held fellowships at the Army Cyber Institute and the International Association of Privacy Professionals, reflecting his influence across both government and private sector cybersecurity circles.

Pugh’s legislative experience includes time as counsel to the New Jersey General Assembly and extensive volunteer service, including a gubernatorial appointment to the New Jersey Governor’s Advisory Council on Volunteerism. His education includes a Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School (cum laude), with additional certifications in terrorism, chemical threats, and national security law.

“I am honored and excited to start as the Principal Cyber Advisor for the Department of the Army,” Pugh shared in his announcement. “There is much to do!”

