Brian Anderson Joins GuidePoint Security as Federal Law Enforcement – DOJ Account Executive

Brian Anderson has taken on a new role as Federal Law Enforcement – DOJ Account Executive at GuidePoint Security, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, intelligence, and IT solutions across both federal and commercial markets.

Prior to joining GuidePoint, Anderson held senior-level positions in both cybersecurity and law enforcement technology. He previously served as Federal Law Enforcement Director at ZeroFox, where he was responsible for strategic account management, business development, and customer engagement for federal agencies, including the FBI, U.S. Secret Service, DEA, ICE, and ATF. At ZeroFox, he managed the company’s $2.66 million FBI contract and worked closely with key stakeholders across various federal agencies to enhance cybersecurity resilience.

Anderson also spent two years as Federal Law Enforcement Account Executive at Babel Street, where he specialized in open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions for DOJ, DHS, and other federal agencies. His role involved managing top law enforcement clients, securing government contracts, and introducing innovative cybersecurity tools to federal and local agencies.

With a background that spans cybersecurity, intelligence operations, and business development, Anderson has built a strong reputation for helping law enforcement agencies leverage advanced technology to combat cyber threats. He has worked with fusion centers, federal intelligence units, and state and local law enforcement agencies, providing them with the tools and expertise needed to stay ahead of evolving security challenges.

In addition to his cybersecurity leadership, Anderson has an entrepreneurial background as President & CEO of Last Call Entertainment, where he scaled business operations from $1.3 million to $2.2 million in annual revenue by integrating marketing, event management, and technology solutions.

His diverse career also includes leadership roles at Softworld, RedZone Technologies, and UUNET, where he played pivotal roles in sales strategy, cybersecurity risk management, and IT infrastructure development. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from George Mason University, further complementing his extensive experience in federal cybersecurity operations.