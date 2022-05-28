Brian C. Turner Named FBI Associate Deputy Director

Director Christopher Wray has named Brian C. Turner as the associate deputy director. In this capacity, he will oversee all FBI personnel, budget, administration, infrastructure, compliance, insider threat, and diversity and inclusion programs.

Mr. Turner most recently served as the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch. He began his FBI career in 2002 as a special agent and was assigned to the Philadelphia Field Office, where he investigated white-collar crimes and criminal enterprises and supported surveillance operations. In 2008, he deployed to Iraq to support FBI operational priorities in the region and joined the Counterterrorism Division Fly Team when he returned.

In 2012, Mr. Turner transferred to the Tucson Resident Agency of the Phoenix Field Office to supervise a criminal enterprise squad that targeted violent crimes of Mexican drug cartels along the U.S. border. He later supervised the Tucson Joint Terrorism Task Force.