Brian Erickson, the U.S. Coast Guard’s inaugural Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO), has officially concluded his 32-year career with the Coast Guard to join the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Erickson’s departure marks the end of a transformative three-year tenure, during which he spearheaded groundbreaking advancements in data and AI within the Coast Guard.

Reflecting on his time with the Coast Guard, Erickson expressed deep gratitude for the mentors, colleagues, and friends who supported him throughout his journey. “The last three years as CDAO have been the most treasured assignment in my career. From starting with just an idea, my team and I have forever re-written the organization’s trackline, fostering a culture that demands a more data-driven and AI-enabled Coast Guard,” said Erickson. Under his leadership, the U.S. Coast Guard Office of Data & Analytics set in place technology, policy, and structural frameworks that ensure the successful integration of AI to enhance mission success across various domains.

Erickson’s next chapter begins with a pivotal role at DHS, where he will serve as the Deputy Director of the Presidential Transition Office (PTO) for the next 10 months. In this capacity, he will play a crucial part in ensuring a smooth and effective transition for the incoming administration. “It is truly an honor to be selected to serve in this role at DHS,” Erickson stated.

Looking ahead, Erickson revealed his newfound passion for data, analytics, and AI—a field that has presented him with numerous opportunities and challenges, along with a vibrant community of professionals. Following his tenure at the PTO, Erickson plans to retire from the Coast Guard and pursue a leadership role within the data, analytics, and AI sector, driven by his dedication to leveraging these technologies for transformative impact.

Brian Erickson’s departure from the Coast Guard signifies not only the end of a remarkable era but also the beginning of an exciting new journey in public service and technological innovation. His contributions to the Coast Guard’s data and AI initiatives have laid a solid foundation for future advancements, ensuring continued excellence and mission success.