Brian Kesecker has taken on a new role as Global Head of Defense and Intelligence at Kpler. The announcement was made via LinkedIn.

With more than two decades of experience at the intersection of national security, data analytics, and federal partnerships, Kesecker brings a wealth of domain knowledge to the role. Prior to his promotion in March 2025, he served as Kpler’s Head of Public Sector Sales & Partnerships for North America. He has also served as a strategic advisor to Kpler’s public sector business, providing insight into sensitive data partnerships and mission-aligned solutions.

Kesecker’s resume spans a who’s who of national security technology and analytics firms. At Sayari Labs, he supported national security and law enforcement clients with data-driven solutions. He held key roles at Chainalysis, where he helped federal agencies track illicit cryptocurrency transactions, and at LG-TEK, where he worked on AI and biometrics solutions for the intelligence community.

Earlier roles at SAIC and CenturyLink saw him focused on business development in DoD and intelligence portfolios, with particular emphasis on mission assurance, critical infrastructure, and secure communications. His time at SAIC also included hands-on support to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), where he contributed subject-matter expertise in subsea telecommunications for critical infrastructure protection programs.

