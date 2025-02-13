Brian Peretti Becomes CTO at U.S. Department of the Treasury

Brian Peretti has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, bringing over two decades of experience in cybersecurity, risk management, and technology policy. A career member of the Senior Executive Service, Peretti will oversee strategic IT planning, ensuring alignment with the CIO’s vision, and advancing policies for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, biometrics, and quantum computing.

Prior to stepping into the CTO role, Peretti served as the Deputy Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Director of Domestic and International Cybersecurity Policy at the Treasury. In this position, he oversaw the publication of Treasury’s AI Report: Managing Artificial Intelligence Specific Cybersecurity Risks in the Financial Services Sector and directed subsequent initiatives. Additionally, he served as the Executive Officer for the Treasury’s AI Governance Board and represented the department on the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s Chief AI Officer Council.

Throughout his tenure at the Treasury, Peretti has held multiple leadership positions, including Director of the Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, Director of the Office of International Coordination and Mission Support, and Director of the Office of Critical Infrastructure Protection and Compliance Policy. In these roles, he spearheaded cybersecurity resilience initiatives, critical infrastructure protection strategies, and financial sector regulatory compliance. He also played a key role in coordinating cybersecurity policies with international partners, serving as the United States’ cybersecurity subject matter expert to the Group of 7 Cyber Expert Group.

His expertise extends beyond the Treasury. He has served as a Senior Risk Advisor for Security and the Economy at the National Risk Management Center within the Department of Homeland Security and was a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee’s Communications Resiliency Subcommittee. He has also contributed as a member of Columbia University’s Cybersecurity Think Tank.

Before entering public service, Peretti worked as an associate at Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, where he advised financial institutions on regulatory compliance, electronic commerce, information security, and privacy matters. His legal expertise has been a foundation for his work in financial sector cybersecurity and risk management.

Peretti holds a Doctor of Law (JD) from American University Washington College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government from Rider University.