In a significant development, Brian Peretti has taken up the position of Deputy Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Director of Domestic and International Cyber Policy at the esteemed U.S. Department of the Treasury. The announcement was formally made by Brian himself on his professional networking platform, LinkedIn, yesterday.

A distinguished Career Member of the Senior Executive Service, Brian Peretti brings to his new role a wealth of expertise garnered over an impressive career spanning more than two decades within the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In his latest capacity, Brian will spearhead strategic initiatives in the realms of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, areas that are becoming increasingly critical in the contemporary landscape of global finance and security.

Brian Peretti’s LinkedIn profile showcases a comprehensive overview of his professional background. His extensive skill set includes Domestic and International Cybersecurity Policy, OCCIP (Operational Resilience, Risk Management, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery), Program Management, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Cyber Security, Information Security, Regulatory Compliance, Business Operations, and Privacy. Moreover, he proudly holds the esteemed designation of United States Cybersecurity Subject Matter Expert to the Group of 7 Cyber Expert Group.

Specializing in Cybersecurity Policy, Operational Resilience, Cyber Security, International Coordination and Engagement, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Incident Response, Interagency Coordination, and Exercise Planning, Brian Peretti is poised to bring a multidimensional approach to his new role.

Having dedicated more than 21 years to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Brian’s illustrious career path includes pivotal positions such as Director, International Coordination and Mission Support, Director, Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection, and Deputy Director. His long-standing commitment to the Treasury underscores a profound understanding of the intricacies of the financial sector’s cyber landscape.

Notably, Brian Peretti’s professional trajectory places a particular emphasis on the fusion of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, underscoring the intersection of cutting-edge technologies and the imperative of safeguarding critical financial infrastructure. His elevation to the role of Deputy Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Director of Domestic and International Cyber Policy is a testament to his unwavering dedication and exceptional proficiency in navigating the intricate domains of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

As the U.S. Department of the Treasury charts its course into an era where technological advancements and cyber threats coalesce, Brian Peretti stands poised to play a pivotal role in fortifying the nation’s financial systems against evolving challenges. His wealth of experience and specialized skill set make him an invaluable asset in the ongoing mission to ensure the resilience and security of the United States financial landscape.