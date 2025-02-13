Brianne Ogilvie Appointed Deputy Executive Director of VA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

Brianne Ogilvie has been appointed as the Deputy Executive Director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The announcement marks a significant step in her distinguished career in federal service, where she has played a critical role in policy oversight, benefits administration, and veterans’ services.

Ogilvie brings extensive leadership experience to her new role, having most recently served as the Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Policy & Oversight in the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) since October 2024. Before that, she was the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary, a position she held since April 2021. In these roles, she was responsible for ensuring the effective operation and oversight of ten business lines and program offices within the VBA, managing over 24,000 employees, and overseeing more than $154 billion in benefits payments annually to veterans, service members, and their families. Her leadership efforts spanned disability compensation, pension programs, education, vocational readiness, employment, transition assistance, insurance, and home ownership initiatives.

Prior to her tenure in VBA leadership, Ogilvie served as the Executive Director of the Office of Administrative Review, formerly the Appeals Management Office. In this capacity, she was responsible for administering VBA’s modernized decision review program for veterans and survivors, while also managing legacy appeals. Under her leadership, the VBA successfully reduced the legacy appeals backlog from over 268,000 cases to approximately 30,000, all while implementing and maintaining a modernized disagreement process that exceeded timeliness goals. She holds a Juris Doctor from Baylor University and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree from Wellesley College.