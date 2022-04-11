39.9 F
Bridgette Bourge to Join APPA as Senior Director of Cybersecurity

By Homeland Security Today

Bridgette Bourge is to join the American Public Power Association (APPA) as its new Senior Director of Cybersecurity.

Bourge stepped down from her role as Senior Principal, Legislative Affairs at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) on April 8. 

At NRECA, where Bourge had worked for eight year, she represented electric cooperatives before Congress, government agencies and others around security and resiliency issues for the electric sector. She has advised the electric cooperatives across the country on physical and cyber security legislation, terrorism risk insurance-related policy as well as recovery and Federal Emergency Management Agency issues. This included advising lawmakers and key staff on technological and security matters, overseeing issue messaging strategy, coalition engagement or creation. 

On behalf of NRECA, Bourge also served as the lead for engagement with the Department of Homeland Security. 

She will start her new role at APPA on April 18.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

