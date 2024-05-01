Brittany Goble has recently joined ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider, as the new Capture Director. With a career distinguished by leadership in business development and strategic innovation, Goble brings a wealth of experience to her new position where she aims to drive growth and resilience across the company’s diverse lines of business.

In her LinkedIn announcement, Goble expressed her enthusiasm about her new role: “I am thrilled to start my journey with the DMX group at ICF and to work across various business lines to help build a more prosperous and resilient world for all.”

Goble’s career has been marked by her proven capabilities in enhancing corporate processes, increasing revenues, and crafting customized solutions that positively impact organizational outcomes. Her approach combines strategic thinking with a keen focus on operational excellence, making her a pivotal addition to the ICF team.

Her specialized expertise includes thought leadership, relationship management, strategic positioning, data analysis, and project management. These skills have consistently contributed to exceeding customer expectations and enhancing client acquisition and retention, which are critical in her field of federal defense market operations.

Prior to joining ICF, Goble held significant roles within the industry, including as Director of Capture at Metronome and as a Capture Manager at Integral Consulting Services. These positions allowed her to refine her skills and forge key relationships, paving the way for her latest role at ICF.

In her new capacity, Goble is poised to leverage her extensive background and leadership qualities to foster collaborative and growth-centric environments at ICF. Her appointment is a strategic move by ICF to bolster their capabilities in capturing complex contracts and expanding their market presence, particularly in the challenging sectors of federal defense and technology consulting.