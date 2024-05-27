Brooke Mizener has rejoined the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Strategic Engagements within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) at DHS Headquarters. This marks a significant step in her career, reflecting her deep commitment to public service and her expertise in the field.

Mizener announced her new role on LinkedIn, expressing her excitement and gratitude:

“After much thoughtful consideration and discussions with Yemi Oshinnaiye & Kristin Ruiz, we made the decision to transition from my role at TSA to take on the exciting opportunity to serve as the first Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Strategic Engagements for the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) at Headquarters. I am deeply grateful for the chance to work alongside such a remarkable and committed team at TSA. The experiences and opportunities were truly invaluable and it has been an honor to be part of this rockstar team!”

In her previous roles, Mizener served as the Executive Advisor to the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and as the Senior Advisor to the CIO at DHS. Her extensive experience and proven track record in these positions have equipped her with the skills and insights necessary for her new role.

As Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Strategic Engagements, Mizener will be responsible for shaping and implementing strategic communications initiatives, fostering stakeholder engagement, and ensuring that the OCIO’s mission and objectives are effectively communicated within DHS and to external partners. Her leadership is expected to enhance the overall effectiveness and outreach of the OCIO.

Mizener’s return to DHS is a testament to her dedication to advancing the department’s mission and her ability to drive impactful change. Her colleagues at TSA and DHS have praised her for her strategic vision, leadership, and collaborative spirit.