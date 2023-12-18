IEM, a leading global consulting firm specializing in emergency management, disaster recovery, program and grants management, and digital citizen services, is excited to announce that Bryan Koon will serve as the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Madhu Beriwal, the company’s Founder. Madhu Beriwal will continue as Founder and Chairwoman. These leadership transitions are effective January 1, 2024.

Beriwal founded IEM in 1985 and has been President and CEO for nearly four decades. As Chairwoman, she will continue to drive the strategic vision of the 1,100-person company while devoting more time to her involvement with national boards and advisory groups.

Koon, currently serving as IEM’s Vice President of International Homeland Security and Emergency Management, brings a wealth of experience to his role as President and CEO. His diverse background spans key leadership roles in the military, Fortune 100, and the public sector. Koon served as Florida’s Director of Emergency Management and held management positions at Walmart headquarters, including Director of Emergency Management for Global Operations. As a Naval officer, he worked at the White House Military Office in the President’s Emergency Operations Center. He has been instrumental in promoting the value of infrastructure and housing resiliency in reducing future damages.

