Caleb Vitello Appointed Acting Director of ICE

The Trump administration appointed Caleb Vitello as the Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on January 20, 2025. Vitello will continue to perform these duties until the position is filled by appointment.

In this role, he leads ICE’s workforce of over 20,000 federal law enforcement officers, attorneys, and mission support personnel in their duties of enforcing federal immigration laws, combatting transnational crime, and disrupting illicit trade.

Vitello, a member of the Senior Executive Service, brings over 23 years of experience to the Acting Director position. Before his appointment, Vitello served as ICE’s Assistant Director for the Office of Firearms and Tactical Programs, where he provided oversight on training, equipment, and policy for officer safety.

Throughout his career, Vitello has held key leadership positions, including chief of staff for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and director of the National Fugitive Operations Program. He also served on the White House National Security Council, focusing on child welfare and national security threats.