Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) has announced that Patrick Lechleitner, the former Acting Director and permanent Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the former Executive Associate Director of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), has joined its senior advisory team.

“Throughout my career in federal law enforcement, I’ve seen the critical role that operational readiness and interagency coordination play in protecting our nation. At CGA, I’m committed to helping clients strengthen their security posture through proven, mission-driven strategies,” said Patrick Lechleitner, Former Acting Director and Deputy Director, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As Acting Director of ICE, Patrick Lechleitner led more than 21,000 personnel, providing strategic guidance and oversight in efforts to combat transnational crime, prevent terrorism, and enforce customs and immigration laws. Before stepping into that role, Lechleitner served over two decades with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), where he managed operations across more than 220 domestic offices and over 50 international locations. In his position as Executive Associate Director, he directed a workforce of over 10,000—comprising special agents, criminal analysts, and support staff—focused on investigating and dismantling transnational criminal and terrorist networks critical to U.S. national security. Mr. Lechleitner is also an Editorial Board member at HSToday.

Mr. Lechleitner earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from George Mason University and a Master of Arts in Criminology from Saint Joseph’s University. He also gained a certificate in Executive Leadership from American University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)