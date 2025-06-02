Katie Tobin, a national security expert with more than 20 years of experience across government, the private sector, and the United Nations, has joined Cambridge Global Advisors as a Senior Advisor.

“I’m looking forward to joining CGA’s strong bipartisan team of homeland security experts – including many whom I served alongside at DHS and the White House on critical transborder issues,” said Katie Tobin, Former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Transborder Affairs, White House NSC.

Tobin served in the Biden-Harris Administration as Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Transborder at the National Security Council. In that role, she led the development of U.S. policy on a wide range of cross-border national security issues, including border security, aviation and maritime security, global immigration and visa policy, and vetting and screening frameworks.

During her time at the White House, Tobin played a lead role in shaping some of the administration’s major migration and protection initiatives. These included the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, Operation Allies Welcome, the Uniting for Ukraine program, and the Safe Mobility Offices Initiative. She was also instrumental in advancing domestic aviation security efforts through the launch of the first-ever whole-of-government Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) National Action Plan.

Prior to her service in the White House, Tobin worked nearly a decade with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), advising governments throughout the Western Hemisphere. Her earlier career includes roles as a Refugee Officer at the Department of Homeland Security and as an attorney in private practice.

Currently based in Chicago, Tobin is also a nonresident scholar with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Senior Advisor at WestExec Advisors, and previously a Pritzker Fellow at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. She continues to be an active voice in national security and immigration policy, contributing regularly to national media outlets.

Tobin holds a B.A. from Villanova University and a J.D. from The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.

