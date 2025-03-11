Cameron Landis Promoted to Director of Brand & Marketing Impact at Guidehouse

Cameron Landis has been promoted to Director of Brand & Marketing Impact at Guidehouse, a move she announced on LinkedIn. With over five years at the company, Landis has been instrumental in shaping Guidehouse’s brand and marketing strategy, particularly within the public sector, defense, and national security spaces.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to share that I’ve been promoted to Director of Brand & Marketing Impact at Guidehouse! I am so excited for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work closely with the Guidehouse team to build our brand,” Landis shared.

Before stepping into this role, Landis served as Associate Director of Marketing from March 2023 to March 2025, where she led marketing efforts for Guidehouse’s Defense & Security team. Her work focused on strengthening the company’s presence in national security, intelligence, and law enforcement markets, highlighting the firm’s ability to deliver tailored solutions to complex public sector challenges.

Prior to that, Landis was Marketing Manager from 2021 to 2023, overseeing initiatives for national security and state & local government sectors. She first joined Guidehouse in 2019 as a Senior Marketing Associate for the Public Sector, contributing to strategic branding, messaging, and event coordination.

Her marketing expertise extends beyond Guidehouse. Before joining the firm, Landis worked as Marketing & Membership Manager at Executive Mosaic, where she was responsible for executive engagement and industry networking efforts. She also led marketing at ArchIntel, a competitive intelligence firm, focusing on brand positioning and content strategy.

Landis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a focus on Public Relations from George Mason University, where she was actively involved in Chi Omega Fraternity, the Public Relations Student Society of America, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.