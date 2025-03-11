40.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
People on the Move

Cameron Landis Promoted to Director of Brand & Marketing Impact at Guidehouse

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Cameron Landis

Cameron Landis has been promoted to Director of Brand & Marketing Impact at Guidehouse, a move she announced on LinkedIn. With over five years at the company, Landis has been instrumental in shaping Guidehouse’s brand and marketing strategy, particularly within the public sector, defense, and national security spaces.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to share that I’ve been promoted to Director of Brand & Marketing Impact at Guidehouse! I am so excited for this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work closely with the Guidehouse team to build our brand,” Landis shared.

Before stepping into this role, Landis served as Associate Director of Marketing from March 2023 to March 2025, where she led marketing efforts for Guidehouse’s Defense & Security team. Her work focused on strengthening the company’s presence in national security, intelligence, and law enforcement markets, highlighting the firm’s ability to deliver tailored solutions to complex public sector challenges.

Prior to that, Landis was Marketing Manager from 2021 to 2023, overseeing initiatives for national security and state & local government sectors. She first joined Guidehouse in 2019 as a Senior Marketing Associate for the Public Sector, contributing to strategic branding, messaging, and event coordination.

Her marketing expertise extends beyond Guidehouse. Before joining the firm, Landis worked as Marketing & Membership Manager at Executive Mosaic, where she was responsible for executive engagement and industry networking efforts. She also led marketing at ArchIntel, a competitive intelligence firm, focusing on brand positioning and content strategy.

Landis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a focus on Public Relations from George Mason University, where she was actively involved in Chi Omega Fraternity, the Public Relations Student Society of America, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Previous article
Matthew Graviss Joins Atlassian as Public Sector CTO
Next article
FBI’s Retired Supervisory Special Agent Dennis M. Wagner, Jr. Passes Away After 9/11-Related Illness
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals