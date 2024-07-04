Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, an independent Capgemini subsidiary working with U.S. Government Agencies, yesterday named Dan Ford as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately according to a press release on 3rd July. He succeeds Bill Webner who has stepped down to pursue a new opportunity.

With nearly two decades at Capgemini Government Solutions, Ford has been instrumental in partnering with government agencies to transform and manage their business by unlocking the value of technology. He’s held leadership roles at Capgemini Government Solutions including National Security Sector Leader and, most recently, as Head of U.S. Federal Sectors.

Ford’s team has been dedicated to helping U.S. Federal clients grow, collaborate, and align their strategies to deliver critical outcomes across civilian, health, national security, and defense sectors. Ford holds a Master of Engineering in Logistics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Davidson College.

“Dan has been a key driver behind the growth in the Capgemini Government Solutions business and we have every confidence that he will successfully continue strengthening and deepening the company’s long-term value,” said Jim Bailey, CEO of Capgemini in the Americas and Group Executive Board Member. “His leadership will bring a new perspective while we continue to be innovative with our clients and competitive in the federal marketplace.”