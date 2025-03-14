Carole Coburn Becomes GDIT’s New Senior Capture Manager for Intelligence & Homeland Security

Carole Coburn has taken on a new role as Senior Capture Manager for Intelligence and Homeland Security at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT). With a strong background in business development, capture management, and government contracting, Coburn’s expertise will support GDIT’s continued growth in securing and executing contracts across the intelligence and homeland security sectors.

Before this appointment, Coburn most recently served as Customer Success Manager at GDIT, where she focused on ensuring effective service delivery and strengthening client relationships across key federal agencies. Prior to that, she held the position of Capture Manager.

Coburn’s extensive experience in business development is highlighted in her previous role as Business Development and Capture Manager at SkyePoint Decisions. She also served as a Federal Account Manager at Apex Systems and a Membership Sales Manager at FS-ISAC, showcasing her ability to build strong relationships within both government and private sectors.

Beyond her professional roles, Coburn remains active in industry organizations. She serves as a committee member for AFCEA International, contributes to DHS industry engagement efforts through ACT-IAC, and volunteers with AFCEA NOVA, supporting small business initiatives and speaker engagement.