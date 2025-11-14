spot_img
Catherine Weber Joins Deloitte as Senior Vice President

November 14, 2025
Catherine Weber

Catherine Weber has stepped into a new role as Senior Vice President at Deloitte, marking the latest milestone in a career built across two decades of federal contracting, business development, and large-scale program leadership. She announced the move on LinkedIn, noting her excitement for the next chapter.

Weber joins the firm after serving as Director of Business Development at KBR. Before that, she spent nearly 20 years at SAIC in a wide range of leadership positions, including Senior Director of Business Development, Business Development Executive, Senior Program Manager, Project Director, and Deputy Program Manager for major Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection programs from her earlier years with Unisys.

Weber’s earlier experience also includes positions as a procurement agent with Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and a supply chain manager with Dollar Tree Stores. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

