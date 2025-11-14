Catherine Weber Joins Deloitte as Senior Vice President

Catherine Weber has stepped into a new role as Senior Vice President at Deloitte, marking the latest milestone in a career built across two decades of federal contracting, business development, and large-scale program leadership. She announced the move on LinkedIn, noting her excitement for the next chapter.

Weber joins the firm after serving as Director of Business Development at KBR. Before that, she spent nearly 20 years at SAIC in a wide range of leadership positions, including Senior Director of Business Development, Business Development Executive, Senior Program Manager, Project Director, and Deputy Program Manager for major Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection programs from her earlier years with Unisys.

Weber’s earlier experience also includes positions as a procurement agent with Boeing Defense, Space & Security, and a supply chain manager with Dollar Tree Stores. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)