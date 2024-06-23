IntelliBridge, a prominent provider of enterprise IT services, is excited to announce that Cathy Ivey has been appointed as the new Director of Technology and Innovation Integration. In this key leadership role, Ivey will spearhead initiatives to enhance the company’s technological capabilities and foster innovation across its service offerings.

Cathy Ivey brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She has been with IntelliBridge since 2022, where she has held the role of Manager of CTO Programs and Agile Projects. In this capacity, Ivey has been instrumental in overseeing critical technology implementations and promoting agile methodologies, significantly contributing to the company’s success.

Prior to her tenure at IntelliBridge, Ivey held several high-impact positions in notable organizations. At Oracle, she served as a Senior Proposal Manager, where she managed complex proposals that played a crucial role in the company’s growth and strategic direction. At Alethix LLC, Ivey was a Proposal and Capture Manager, where she was responsible for securing essential contracts and driving business development efforts.

Cathy Ivey’s educational background is distinguished by a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications with a focus on Strategic Advertising and a Minor in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. This academic foundation has equipped her with a unique perspective on communication strategies and stakeholder engagement. Further underscoring her commitment to professional growth and staying abreast of industry developments, Ivey recently obtained a Cybersecurity Certificate (CC) from ISC2. This certification highlights her dedication to addressing the growing challenges in cybersecurity and enhancing her expertise in this critical area.

In her new role as Director of Technology and Innovation Integration at IntelliBridge, Cathy Ivey will be at the forefront of driving technological innovation and integrating cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients. Her focus will be on fostering a culture of innovation, optimizing technology integration processes, and ensuring that IntelliBridge remains at the vanguard of industry advancements.

“I am honored to take on this new role at IntelliBridge,” said Ivey. “The rapid pace of technological change presents both challenges and opportunities. I am excited to work with our talented team to deliver innovative solutions that empower our clients and advance their missions.”

IntelliBridge is enthusiastic about the future with Ivey in her new leadership role. Her proven track record, combined with her strategic vision and commitment to excellence, positions her as a pivotal figure in the company’s ongoing success. The leadership team at IntelliBridge is confident that Ivey’s expertise will drive the company towards new heights of innovation and operational excellence.

IntelliBridge is a leading provider of enterprise IT services, specializing in delivering solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality services that address the evolving needs of clients in both the public and private sectors.