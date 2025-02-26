60.5 F
People on the Move

Cathy Simpson Takes on DHS Accounts Director Role at Validatek

Cathy Simpson

Cathy Simpson has joined Validatek as Director of DHS Accounts, bringing decades of experience in federal business development and homeland security-focused sales. The move was highlighted on her LinkedIn profile.

With an extensive background in sales and business development, Simpson has built a reputation for successfully driving revenue, capturing key contracts, and establishing long-term relationships with both government clients and industry partners. Her expertise in federal procurement, IT solutions, and cybersecurity makes her a strong addition to Validatek, where she will focus on strengthening the company’s presence within DHS.

Prior to joining Validatek, Simpson served as a Sales Executive at NTT DATA Services. Before that, she was the Senior Director of Federal Business Development at Indev, where she led efforts to secure new business within DHS and other national security-related agencies.

Her career includes leadership roles at Sev1Tech as Associate Vice President of DHS Business Development, where she played a role in securing government contracts and growing the company’s DHS portfolio. She has also held positions at TWD & Associates, where she served as Vice President of Business Development, and at Government Acquisitions as a DHS Senior Account Manager. Throughout these roles, she successfully managed multimillion-dollar sales pipelines and positioned companies for long-term success in the federal space.

Simpson has also worked for other well-known government contractors, including GTSI, McDonald Bradley, and CLMS, where she was responsible for major account growth, securing contracts within DHS, and driving key initiatives that supported government agencies in technology, infrastructure, and security.

