People on the Move

Cecilia Polizzi Joins GIFCT Working Group on Youth Radicalization and Mobilization

Cecilia Polizzi

Cecilia Polizzi has joined the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism’s (GIFCT) Working Group on Addressing Youth Radicalization and Mobilization, bringing with her more than 15 years of experience tackling the intersections of terrorism, violent extremism, and the involvement of children in conflict.

Polizzi announced her appointment on LinkedIn, highlighting her enthusiasm for contributing to the group’s mission of identifying current trends and strategies for prevention through structured, cross-sector dialogue. The group, led by Erin Saltman, PhD, convenes practitioners, academics, and industry experts to support the development of tools that foster online safety and resilience among young people.

Polizzi has worked with major international bodies including NATO, the European Commission, and various United Nations entities. Her research and fieldwork have shaped policy discourse on child involvement in terrorism and the importance of safeguarding youth to disrupt long-term extremist threats.

She is also the founder and CEO of Next Wave: The International Center for Children and Global Security, the first organization solely dedicated to addressing the recruitment and exploitation of children by violent extremist actors. Polizzi has contributed to major international policy documents, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ annual report on terrorism and human rights, and regularly advises on child-focused counterterrorism strategies for governments and multilateral organizations.

In addition to her role with GIFCT, Polizzi serves on the EU Knowledge Hub’s panel for managing foreign terrorist fighters and their families and is a non-resident fellow at the Middle East Research Institute.

