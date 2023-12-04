CENTCOM Hires Dr. Michael Foster as Chief Data Officer

In November, U.S. Central Command hired data and technology leader Dr. Michael Foster to serve as the organization’s Chief Data Officer, a position from which he will lead data efforts across the organization’s headquarters, components, and subordinate units.

In his previous roles as Machine Learning Director for Maxar and Head of Solutions Engineering for CrowdAI, Michael drove the development and integration of critical data and artificial intelligence capabilities across the technology sector and the Department of Defense. His experience spans big data management, artificial intelligence model development, and spatio-temporal analytics.

“As an organization focused on digital modernization and data-centric operations, we are committed to leveraging our data more effectively and efficiently in support of our missions. Dr. Foster brings an impressive resume as a data leader at the U.S. Air Force, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple cutting edge artificial intelligence and machine learning companies. We look forward to leveraging his exceptional capabilities to drive forward our digital initiatives,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command. “Dr. Foster joins our Chief Technology Officer, Schuyler Moore and our advisor for AI, robotics, cloud computing and data analytics, Dr. Andrew Moore, CENTCOM’s Innovation and Capabilities Integration Cell.”

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in physics, Dr. Foster also served as a member of the Senior Executive Service for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve with CENTCOM and contribute to their already impressive accomplishments,” Dr. Foster said. “I am excited by the challenges of developing data-centric solutions to enable warfighting across the CENTCOM region.”

“Our strategic approach – summarized by ‘People, Partners, and Innovation,’ relies on bringing in the best talent from across the military and from civilian industry and then empowering that talent,” said General Kurilla. “Dr. Foster is a phenomenal talent with a rare set of skills in the employment of data to enable the warfighter. He will help us advance as a data-centric organization to enable our critical mission in the region.”