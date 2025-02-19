Chaim Roberts Steps Up as Security Systems Manager at World Trade Center

Chaim Roberts has stepped into a new leadership role as Security Systems Manager for the World Trade Center at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. He announced the transition on LinkedIn, marking the next step in his career in security management and risk mitigation.

Roberts has spent a decade with the Port Authority, previously serving as Supervising Security Coordinator and Senior Security Coordinator at the World Trade Center, where he played a key role in overseeing security operations at one of the most high-profile and sensitive locations in the United States. His expertise in risk management, emergency response, and large-scale security coordination has been integral to ensuring the safety and resilience of the World Trade Center site.

Beyond his work with the Port Authority, Roberts has contributed to security education, serving as an Adjunct Lecturer in the Department of Security, Fire, and Emergency Management at John Jay College (CUNY) from 2018 to 2021. He has also held leadership positions in business continuity and risk management, including as Vice President of Business Continuity and Risk at Quality Protection Services (QPS).

Roberts holds a Master of Science in Protection Management with a specialization in Emergency Management from John Jay College (CUNY) and a Bachelor of Arts in Music with a minor in Political Science from Rutgers University.

In his new position as Security Systems Manager, Roberts will be responsible for overseeing the implementation and maintenance of security technology and risk mitigation strategies across the World Trade Center campus.