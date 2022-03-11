49.2 F
Charles Blood Joins Port of Seattle Police Civil Service Commission

By Homeland Security Today
Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck has appointed Charles Blood, a former Port employee who served as Director of Operations at Seattle Tacoma Airport and Director of Human Resources, to the Port of Seattle Police Civil Service Commission.

“As a former employee of the Port of Seattle with decades of organizational leadership, I am honored to once again provide my experience and expertise where it is welcome,” said Charles Blood, CEO of CB Consulting. “I look forward to serving on the Police Civil Service Commission to continue the Port’s efforts at transparency and accountability.”

Port of Seattle Police Civil Service Commissioners provide high-level oversight to ensure that the Port Civil Service System is administered in accordance with all applicable resolutions of the Port, the Police Civil Service Rules, and applicable law. Civil Service Rules cover items including hiring, examinations, and eligibility lists, among other items.

Commissioners participate in quarterly Civil Service Meetings, usually held on the first Tuesday in January, April, July, and October, if there is business to conduct. The Commission consists of three members appointed by the Executive Director for a term of four years and can serve up to two constitutive terms.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

