Charlie Crist Nominated to Serve as Ambassador and U.S. Representative to ICAO

President Biden today announced his intent to nominate former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist to serve as the United States representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, with the rank of ambassador.

ICAO is funded and directed by 193 national governments to support their diplomacy and cooperation in air transport as signatory states to the Chicago Convention (1944).

Crist recently served as U.S. Congressman for Florida’s 13th District, representing the Tampa Bay region in Congress. Previously, Crist served as the 44th Governor of the State of Florida, Florida’s Attorney General, and was the last elected statewide Commissioner of Education.



Following one term as governor, Crist ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate as an Independent, and in 2014 and 2022 he ran unsuccessfully for governor as a Democrat.



Crist got his first job out of law school as General Counsel of minor league baseball. He worked for Republican U.S. Senator Connie Mack III as his State Director and began his political career with election to the Florida State Senate in 1992. Crist attended Wake Forest University, and later transferred to Florida State University, where he would receive his bachelor’s degree. Following that, he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama.