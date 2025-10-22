spot_img
People on the Move

Chendra Conklin Takes Contracts Management Post at Lockheed Martin

Chendra Conklin has joined Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) division as Manager of Contracts Management, where she will lead the functional contracts team overseeing work in the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and Strategic Effects areas.

Conklin brings extensive experience in federal acquisition and contract leadership across civilian and defense agencies. Most recently, she served as Acquisition Portfolio Manager and Senior Contracting Officer at the Federal Railroad Administration, where she held unlimited signature authority and guided multiple divisions and program offices through complex procurement and pre-award processes.

Before that, she was part of the Department of Labor’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, managing a $160 million portfolio of IT service contracts and developing streamlined onboarding and acquisition systems that reduced administrative burden and improved oversight.

Conklin also spent several years at the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), where she helped establish the contracting structure for the 25-year, $25 billion Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network. Earlier in her career, she held contracting roles with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the U.S. Forest Service, managing multimillion-dollar acquisition portfolios and mentoring teams on procurement strategy and compliance.

A graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, Conklin also holds a Master’s Certificate in Government Contracting from The George Washington University.

