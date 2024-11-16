Chief Donna Black Named as New Deputy U.S. Fire Administrator

During her keynote address at the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC)’s Volunteer and Combination Officer Symposium in Clearwater Beach, Florida, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell announced the appointment of Chief Donna Black as the new Deputy U.S. Fire Administrator. Chief Black will officially begin her role on December 15, 2024.

Chief Black brings over 27 years of extensive experience in the fire service, including roles as both a volunteer and paid firefighter. Her leadership journey culminated in her selection as the Fire Chief for the Town of Duck, North Carolina, in 2006, where she has been instrumental in advancing fire service operations and community preparedness. Black is widely regarded for her dedication to collaboration, education, and inclusiveness, which has significantly enhanced fire services and community safety.

Chief Black began her fire service career as a volunteer firefighter and worked her way through the ranks to become one of the nation’s most respected leaders in fire safety. Her tenure as Fire Chief in Duck is marked by her success in creating a thriving combination department by integrating career fire positions to support volunteer efforts. She collaborated closely with the Town Manager to educate the community, advocate for resource expansion, and ensure high-quality emergency response services.

In addition to her leadership in Duck, Chief Black has made significant contributions at the national level. She served as the President of the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), where she championed the #FireServiceOneVoice initiative for a unified National Fire Strategy. She also co-chairs the IAFC Women Chiefs Council and is the International Director representing the Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS) on the IAFC Board of Directors. Her leadership roles reflect her commitment to advancing the effectiveness of volunteer and combination fire departments and addressing critical emergency response topics.

Chief Black’s educational background highlights her expertise and commitment to professional growth. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Ithaca College and a Master of Arts from the University of Georgia. She is also a graduate of the prestigious National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program, where her studies focused on improving the operational effectiveness of the Duck Fire Department.

In addition to her EFO designation, Chief Black earned a post-graduate Certificate in Community Preparedness and Disaster Management from the Gillings School of Public Health at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She authored the Town of Duck’s Emergency Operations Plan and currently oversees the town’s emergency operations planning. Chief Black also holds the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Designation, a mark of excellence in fire service leadership.

Throughout her career, Chief Black has demonstrated a passion for advocating for highly effective volunteer and combination fire departments. She has worked tirelessly to address critical topics in emergency response and to advance diversity and inclusiveness within the fire service. As Deputy U.S. Fire Administrator, she will continue to bring her wealth of experience, innovative leadership, and dedication to ensuring the safety and preparedness of communities nationwide.