Chris DeRusha, the former Federal Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Deputy National Cyber Director, has announced his new role as Director of Global Public Sector Compliance at Google Cloud. This move marks a significant transition from his extensive tenure in public service to a prominent position in the private sector.

DeRusha expressed his excitement about the new opportunity, highlighting Google Cloud’s commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and reliable cloud solutions. He emphasized the potential for government agencies to leverage these technologies to enhance their services to constituents and communities more effectively.

In his new role, DeRusha will focus on building and protecting robust technology infrastructure for global government and private sector organizations. He aims to contribute to creating a secure future, working alongside his colleagues at Google Cloud to make this vision a reality.

DeRusha brings a wealth of experience to Google Cloud, having led teams in high-pressure environments to deliver secure digital solutions that meet business needs. His background includes building partnerships across organizations, managing dynamic physical and cybersecurity operations, setting key performance indicators, leading cross-functional governance councils, managing regulatory compliance, and justifying budgets in resource-constrained environments.

Before joining Google Cloud, DeRusha served as the Federal CISO at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) starting in January 2021. His career in cybersecurity includes roles such as CISO for the state of Michigan, five years at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and two years as a senior cyber advisor at the White House. Additionally, DeRusha played a pivotal role in the Biden presidential campaign, further solidifying his expertise and influence in the field of cybersecurity.

DeRusha’s move to Google Cloud is seen as a strategic addition to the company’s efforts to strengthen its compliance and security capabilities, particularly in serving public sector clients. His extensive background in both federal and state cybersecurity roles positions him well to lead initiatives that enhance the security and reliability of cloud solutions for government agencies worldwide.

As DeRusha embarks on this new chapter, his leadership and experience are expected to drive significant advancements in public sector compliance and cybersecurity at Google Cloud. This transition underscores the growing collaboration between the public and private sectors to address the evolving challenges of cybersecurity in the digital age.