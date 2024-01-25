Emergent Global Solutions welcomes Chris Geldart as the new Vice President for Crisis Management. Leveraging his extensive experience in public safety, government leadership, and homeland security, Geldart is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role at Emergent Global Solutions.

With a notable career spanning various critical positions, Geldart most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of G3 Solutions LLC, where he played a pivotal role in providing innovative solutions in the realms of security and crisis management. Before this, he was Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice for the DC Government, overseeing key aspects of public safety strategy and justice initiatives.

Geldart’s federal service includes a significant tenure as the Director of the Office of National Capital Region Coordination at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In this capacity, he contributed to the coordination and collaboration efforts crucial for ensuring the security and resilience of the National Capital Region.

As Emergent Global Solutions continues to expand its capabilities in crisis management, Geldart’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen further the company’s position in providing comprehensive solutions for clients facing complex challenges.