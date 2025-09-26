Chris Kraft Steps Into Acting CIO Role at U.S. Secret Service

Chris Kraft has taken on the role of Acting Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the U.S. Secret Service, according to recent acknowledgments from federal colleagues and an update to his current position on LinkedIn. The position has been listed as vacant on the agency’s website since February, when Kevin Nally departed the role.

Kraft brings more than two decades of federal technology and modernization experience. Most recently, he served at the Department of Homeland Security as Acting Chief Technology Officer, where he focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Before that, he was Deputy CTO for AI and emerging technology at DHS, leading efforts to integrate generative AI and automation across agency operations.

Earlier in his career, Kraft held leadership positions at FEMA and DHS, where he managed financial systems modernization and enterprise resource planning initiatives. He also served as Assistant Administrator for Financial Systems at FEMA, guiding efforts to upgrade and streamline critical back-office operations. His prior work includes modernization and program management roles at the Department of the Interior.

In 2024, Homeland Security Today recognized Kraft as one of its “Trailblazers,” an annual list spotlighting leaders who are advancing innovation and driving change across homeland security.

Kraft’s career reflects a consistent focus on leveraging technology to strengthen government operations, with expertise in AI, ERP systems, and modernization strategies. He holds a JD from The George Washington University Law School and a BS in Decision Science and Management Information Systems from George Mason University.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)