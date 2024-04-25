Chris Pietrzak has been appointed as the new Vice President at goTenna, a renowned communications technology company known for its innovative solutions in off-grid and decentralized communications. This announcement was made through Pietrzak’s LinkedIn profile, marking a significant transition from his extensive government service to a leadership role in the private sector.

Pietrzak brings to goTenna over two decades of experience in law enforcement and technology, having held prominent positions in several high-profile federal agencies. His career includes roles such as a Professional Staff Member in the United States Senate, Law Enforcement Officer & Deputy Executive Director at the US Border Patrol, and Director/Deputy Director of the CBP Innovation Team at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In these capacities, Pietrzak has been instrumental in driving critical operations that blend policy, operations, and technological innovation, making him a valuable asset to goTenna’s leadership team.

At goTenna, Pietrzak will leverage his deep industry connections, spanning both startup environments and traditional sectors, as well as his extensive knowledge of federal government acquisition processes. His expertise in navigating the complex landscape of contracting, budgeting, and governance is expected to propel goTenna’s strategic initiatives, particularly in expanding the deployment of its communication technologies.

Pietrzak’s leadership background is marked by his ability to build and transform organizations, ensuring successful integration of innovative technologies into enterprise applications. His role at goTenna will involve developing new business strategies, enhancing product development, and leading goTenna’s expansion into new markets, especially those requiring robust communication solutions outside of traditional infrastructure.

With a record of successfully transitioning disruptive technologies to practical use, Pietrzak’s move to goTenna is poised to further enhance the company’s position as a leader in decentralized communication solutions, vital for scenarios ranging from military operations to emergency response where traditional communication networks are unavailable or compromised.