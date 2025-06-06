Christine Halvorsen, a seasoned leader in both federal law enforcement and the private tech sector, has joined Transurban as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Information Technology. Halvorsen announced the move on LinkedIn, marking the latest step in a career that spans high-level roles in cybersecurity, risk management, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.

Prior to joining Transurban in May 2025, Halvorsen served as Public Sector CTO at Okta, where she led the development and execution of identity and access management solutions for government clients. She played a key role in driving digital transformation and cybersecurity initiatives across the public sector, emphasizing cloud adoption and compliance with federal standards such as FedRAMP and FISMA.

Before her time at Okta, Halvorsen served as Managing Director for Risk, Compliance, and Cybersecurity at Protiviti, where she advised C-suite executives and boards on complex risk frameworks and security strategies. She also spent three years at Amazon Web Services (AWS) as an AI/ML Director and Field CTO, spearheading strategic initiatives in the federal and national security space and helping secure $30M in new business within six months.

Halvorsen’s roots in public service run deep. She dedicated more than 22 years to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, culminating in her role as Assistant Director of the Criminal Justice Information Services Division. She oversaw 3,000 employees supporting law enforcement and intelligence operations worldwide and led cyber, counterterrorism, and criminal programs with global reach.

In addition to her executive responsibilities, Halvorsen continues to contribute to national cybersecurity and innovation dialogues. She is a member of the Forbes Technology Council, and is an INSA’s Critical Infrastructure and Technology Council member as well as being a founding board member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition’s (GTSC) FITGov Summit.

She holds an MBA from Georgetown University, a master’s in Computer Information Security from Boston University, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. Her training also includes cybersecurity studies at Harvard.

