Christopher Perry, a seasoned professional with over 34 years of distinguished service in government and the military, has embarked on a new venture as the Founder of CJP Advisory Services, LLC. This significant career move follows his retirement from the position of Director of Field Operations at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department of Homeland Security (TS/SCI).

In his extensive career, Perry has demonstrated a wealth of expertise in overseeing field operations and contributing to the critical mission of ensuring national security. His background and leadership within the Department of Homeland Security underscore the wealth of knowledge he brings to CJP Advisory Services, LLC.