CISA Welcomes Five New Leaders to Advance Cybersecurity Mission

By Matt Seldon
CISA has announced the swearing-in of five senior officials, expanding the agency’s leadership bench at a crucial time for the nation’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security priorities. The appointments were made official last week by Deputy Director Gottumukkala.

The new leaders are:

  • Marci McCarthy joins as Director of Public Affairs.
  • Stephen Casapulla steps in as Senior Advisor to the Director.
  • Andrew Staddon has been named Senior Advisor in the Office of the Director.
  • Dana Salvano-Dunn becomes Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer.
  • Kenneth Gantt joins as Deputy Assistant Director for Integrated Operations.

