CISA has announced the swearing-in of five senior officials, expanding the agency’s leadership bench at a crucial time for the nation’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security priorities. The appointments were made official last week by Deputy Director Gottumukkala.

The new leaders are:

Marci McCarthy joins as Director of Public Affairs.

Stephen Casapulla steps in as Senior Advisor to the Director.

Andrew Staddon has been named Senior Advisor in the Office of the Director.

Dana Salvano-Dunn becomes Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer.

Kenneth Gantt joins as Deputy Assistant Director for Integrated Operations.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)