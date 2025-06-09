CISA has announced the swearing-in of five senior officials, expanding the agency’s leadership bench at a crucial time for the nation’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security priorities. The appointments were made official last week by Deputy Director Gottumukkala.
The new leaders are:
- Marci McCarthy joins as Director of Public Affairs.
- Stephen Casapulla steps in as Senior Advisor to the Director.
- Andrew Staddon has been named Senior Advisor in the Office of the Director.
- Dana Salvano-Dunn becomes Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer.
- Kenneth Gantt joins as Deputy Assistant Director for Integrated Operations.
