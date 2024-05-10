Clint Osborn has been appointed as the Acting Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA). With extensive experience in emergency management and public safety, Osborn is poised to steer the agency through complex security and emergency scenarios.

Osborn’s tenure at HSEMA has been marked by significant leadership roles, where he has been pivotal in shaping and implementing critical policies and operational strategies. As the former Chief of Operations and Intelligence, he oversaw HSEMA’s key divisions, including the all-hazards operations center, intelligence fusion center, and the emergency operations center. His responsibilities extended to managing logistics, facilities, and the District’s comprehensive preparedness programs.

During the tumultuous periods of 2020 and 2021, Osborn was an integral member of the Mayor’s Incident Management Team, addressing a range of emergencies from the COVID-19 pandemic to significant national events such as the January 6 attacks and the Presidential Inauguration. His expertise in managing high-stress situations was further demonstrated in his management of public safety during numerous First Amendment demonstrations and the extended summer heat crises.

Before ascending to the role of Deputy Director, Osborn contributed his skills as HSEMA’s Chief of Preparedness, spearheading the district-wide emergency management preparedness initiatives. His career trajectory within HSEMA highlights his dedication and adeptness in enhancing the agency’s operational readiness and response capabilities.

With this new appointment, Osborn is set to continue his commitment to safeguarding the community by advancing HSEMA’s mission to effectively manage emergencies and ensure the security of the public. His leadership is expected to fortify the agency’s resilience and strategic response to both current and future challenges.