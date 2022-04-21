Coast Guard Names Holly Haverstick Director of International Affairs and Foreign Policy Advisor

Holly Haverstick has been selected as the Coast Guard’s Director of International Affairs and Foreign Policy Advisor.

This position serves as the Coast Guard’s key policy advisor on the complete range of international affairs and engagement activities. The Director is responsible for developing, coordinating, and implementing agency strategy, policies, and programs related to the Coast Guard’s international activities. In addition, the Director serves as the Executive Agent for the International Affairs Executive Steering Group (IAESG), which develops recommended strategies, policies, and direction regarding the Agency’s international engagement.

Haverstick’s 19 years of federal service have covered international engagement, security cooperation, strategy, and foreign military sales (FMS). She has applied her expert knowledge of global foreign affairs issues to execute national security priorities and led Department of Defense (DoD) efforts to develop the 2018 Conventional Arms Transfer (CAT) policy and associated Implementation Plan. She furthered DoD’s incorporation of the CAT Policy into overarching security cooperation reform strategy for the comprehensive security cooperation enterprise. In addition, she has led U.S. efforts to win numerous multi-billion dollar international defense competitions resulting in more capable international partners and a more substantial U.S. defense industrial base.

As the Deputy Assistant Director for Weapons with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Haverstick was responsible for leading DSCA’s vision of effective and timely technology security and foreign disclosure aspects of security cooperation, where she routinely briefed Congressional staff on strategy and technical aspects of proposed sales. In addition, Haverstick led and completed extraordinary projects valued at over $25B between international partners, the White House, interagency, and military departments for advanced technology acquisitions. During a transition for DSCA, Haverstick served as the Acting Principal Director for Strategy where she led both military and civilian members.

Haverstick will become a member of the Senior Executive Service with the U.S. Coast Guard on April 24.