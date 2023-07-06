Coast Guard Welcomes New Commander to District 13

The Coast Guard’s 13th District held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at Coast Guard Base Seattle.

During the ceremony, Capt. Olav Saboe relieved Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis as commander of Coast Guard’s 13th District which is headquartered in Seattle.

Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony.

As the 13th District Commander, Saboe is now responsible for all Coast Guard operations throughout the Pacific Northwest which encompasses the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. This area includes more than 4,400 miles of coastline, 600 miles of inland waterways, and 125 nautical miles of international border with Canada.

Saboe was previously the Chief of Staff for the 13th District where he helped direct more than 2,000 Coast Guard women and men in executing Coast Guard missions throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“The women and men of District 13 always met my call for mission execution and demonstrated steadfast leadership,” said Bouboulis. “They have distinguished this District as a place where people are valued, cared for, and where business is done with a continuous eye for improvement. And most importantly, where positive changes are put into action.”

Later in the day, Bouboulis retired during a ceremony at Alki Point Lighthouse that was presided over by the Coast Guard Commandant, Adm. Linda Fagan. Bouboulis served for over 36 years, primarily as an aviator.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command.

Read more at USCG