Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Combating Terrorism Center Announces New Distinguished Chair

By Homeland Security Today
General (Ret) Joseph L. Votel

The Combating Terrorism Center (CTC) at West Point has announced that General (Ret) Joseph L. Votel will serve as its next Distinguished Chair. 

General (Ret) Votel, who served in the U.S. Army for 39 years, is the former Commander of U.S. Central Command, former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, and former Commander of Joint Special Operations Command. His career included combat in Panama, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Notably, he led a 79-member coalition that successfully liberated Iraq and Syria from the Islamic State caliphate. Today, he is the president/CEO of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), a strategic advisor for Sierra Nevada Corporation, and a non-resident Distinguished Fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington as well as at the Belfer Center at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Votel was recognized with the Distinguished Military Leadership Award from the Atlantic Council; the U.S. – Arab Defense Leadership Award from the National Council on U.S. – Arab Relations; the Distinguished Service Award from the National Medal of Honor Society; the SGT James T. Regan Lifetime Achievement Award from the “Lead the Way” Foundation; and the Freedom Award from the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

A 1980 graduate of the United States Military Academy, Votel is a longtime friend of the CTC and previously served as its Class of 1987 Senior Fellow. 

Read General (Ret) Votel’s biography at the Combating Terrorism Center

