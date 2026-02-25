CTEC Appoints Audra Upchurch as Chief Executive Officer

Cybermedia Technologies, LLC (CTEC) has announced the appointment of Audra Upchurch as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026. Upchurch has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since September 2025, providing strategic leadership and continuity during a pivotal period for the organization.

Upchurch brings more than 20 years of experience in federal government consulting and executive leadership, with extensive expertise supporting homeland security, defense, intelligence, and civilian missions. She joined Cybermedia Technologies, LLC (CTEC) in November 2024 as Vice President of Homeland Security, where she led the strategic direction, delivery, and growth of mission-focused solutions.

Previously, Upchurch held leadership roles at LMI and SAIC (Leidos), including Vice President of LMI’s Homeland Security Market (Immigration) and Director of LMI’s Infrastructure, Energy, and Environment service line, leading solution development and delivery across homeland security, defense, space, intelligence, health, and civilian sectors.

“Audra has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic clarity, and a strong commitment to mission success since assuming the interim role,” said James McGuirk, Board Chair of Cybermedia Technologies, LLC. “Her depth of experience, people-first leadership style, and results-driven approach make her the right choice to lead the organization forward.”

“I’m honored to continue serving CTEC as Chief Executive Officer,” said Upchurch. “I look forward to building on our recent progress and working with our talented team to strengthen mission outcomes and deliver solutions aligned to operational urgency.”

Upchurch is actively involved in community and workforce development initiatives and serves on multiple Virginia Tech advisory councils and executive committees. She has served as a board member of STEM for Her, a nonprofit organization promoting STEM education and careers for girls and young women in the Washington, DC area. She received the Women in Technology STEM Leadership Award in 2023 and the Border Patrol Foundation Volunteer of the Year Award in 2024.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry, a Master of Natural Resources, and a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Tech and is currently pursuing a PhD in Organizational Leadership, with a focus on executive leadership implementation of corporate citizenship programs.