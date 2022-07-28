CTLGroup Promotes Peter Foster, P.E. to Lead Company’s Structural & Transportation Laboratory

CTLGroup has announced that Peter Foster, P.E. has been promoted to Senior Engineer & Group Director of the company’s Structural & Transportation Laboratory.

With a wide range of experience in structural consulting, Foster rejoined CTLGroup in 2020 and started the company’s cast-in-place and post-installed concrete anchorage components testing practice. Over the course of his career, he has played a key role in diversifying the 11,000 square foot laboratory’s service offerings and client base.

In his new role, Foster will focus on deepening relationships with existing clients and enhancing offerings for new and emerging structural materials, components, and systems as well as expanding qualification services and evaluation programs for the laboratory’s existing clients.

“Peter is a true professional with an entrepreneurial spirit. Peter’s vision for the Structural & Transportation Laboratory is strong, and I know his leadership will bring an enhanced level of service to our clients and continued success to the company,” said Dennis McCann, Ph.D., P.E., President at CTLGroup.

Foster is a member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) and the Concrete Anchor Manufacturer’s Association (CAMA). He earned his Master of Science in Civil Engineering at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Read the announcement at CTLGroup