CybersecurityDoD/National DefensePeople on the Move

Cyber Command Strategist Katherine Sutton Nominated for Top Defense Department Role

Cyber policy leader tapped to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense

By Matt Seldon
Katherine Sutton

President Donald Trump has nominated Katherine Sutton, a longtime cybersecurity and defense technology expert, to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, according to a Congress.gov notice.

Cyber Command Experience and National Security Credentials

Sutton currently serves as Chief Technology Advisor to the Commander and Director of Pentagon Operations at U.S. Cyber Command. In that role, she provides direct strategic guidance to the four-star commander on engineering, acquisition, and cyber policy initiatives. Her work bridges the operational needs of Cyber Command with broader Department of Defense goals, making her well-suited to help shape the future of U.S. military cyber operations at the policy level.

Prior to joining Cyber Command, Sutton spent four years as a professional staff member on the Senate Committee on Armed Services, where she oversaw defense cyber policy, 5G strategy, digital modernization, and science and technology programs across a $25 billion portfolio. She also served in a similar role on the House Armed Services Committee, where she worked on cyber and IT provisions of the annual defense authorization bill.

Sutton also spent time at Sandia National Laboratories, where she led cybersecurity research and advised the National Nuclear Security Administration on space-based nuclear detonation detection. Sutton began her career as an engineer and space systems expert, later transitioning into policy through a prestigious congressional fellowship.

A Voice for Women in Cyber and Defense

Sutton is also a noted advocate for women in the cybersecurity and defense sectors. At the Women In Defense National Conference in Arlington, Virginia, last year, she spoke about shaping the future of cyber defense and shared advice with other women navigating careers in national security.

“Remember how far you have come in your career and take a look back to reinvigorate yourself as you take on new challenges,” she advised—a reminder that resilience and perspective are essential in leadership.

Senate Review Ahead

The nomination now moves to the Senate for review by the Armed Services Committee, where Sutton is likely to face questions about U.S. cyber deterrence, the defense of critical infrastructure, and how the Pentagon can better coordinate with other agencies and the private sector on digital threats.

If confirmed, she will lead efforts to align defense cyber policy with evolving technologies and adversary capabilities—working closely with military cyber components, international partners, and interagency stakeholders to secure U.S. digital interests.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

