In a significant move aimed at fortifying its leadership team, Cyber Defense Labs has proudly announced the promotion of Marla Beckham to the dual role of President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Additionally, the renowned cybersecurity firm welcomes Jerry Bessette as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). The company shared this momentous news through an official post on its LinkedIn feed.

The official statement reads, “These appointments reflect our commitment to positioning Cyber Defense Labs for sustained success in the market. Please join us in congratulating Marla and welcoming Jerry as they step into their new roles.”

Marla Beckham has been an instrumental figure within Cyber Defense Labs, serving as its CFO since March 2021. Her promotion to the dual role of President and CFO underscores the company’s recognition of her exemplary leadership and financial acumen. Before joining Cyber Defense Labs, Marla held the position of CFO for EPIC Fuels, where she demonstrated exceptional financial stewardship.

Marla Beckham’s notable career highlights include:

– Successfully executing 15 buy-side and 5 sell-side transactions, showcasing her expertise in deal negotiation, financing, and integration.

– Leading the strategic exit of an unprofitable business line.

– Driving sales and operational teams to enhance customer experiences, resulting in a remarkable 27% increase in revenue within six months.

– Achieving $2 million in annual cost savings through strategic procurement negotiations and an additional $14 million in savings through organizational restructurings.

– Overseeing the financial aspects of a $120 million capital investment for the remodeling and construction of over 20 facilities.

Joining Cyber Defense Labs as the newly appointed COO, Jerry Bessette brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team. His LinkedIn profile outlines his extensive career journey, which includes roles such as Chief Operating Officer with Surefire Cyber Inc., former Senior Vice President for Booz Allen Hamilton, and Managing Director with Ankura Consulting in the cyber practice. Jerry is a retired FBI Special Agent and Executive Manager, boasting over 30 years of experience in both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and as a Marine Corps officer. His expertise spans leadership, management, information technology/cybersecurity, liaison, major investigations, training, technical program management, incident response, and crisis management in high-risk operational environments.

As Cyber Defense Labs charts a course for continued growth and excellence in the cybersecurity sector, these strategic appointments underscore the company’s commitment to assembling a high-caliber leadership team capable of navigating the evolving landscape of digital threats and challenges.