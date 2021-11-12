57.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryPeople on the Move
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityIndustry

Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Announces New Appointments

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), Maryland’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the local cybersecurity ecosystem, has announced new appointments to its Board of Directors, including its Executive Committee.

CAMI’s Board of Directors, composed of 24 prominent technology and cybersecurity leaders, drives the organization’s programming to best accommodate CAMI’s 600 members and the broader Maryland cybersecurity community. The Executive Committee consists of:

  • Chair: Chris Sachse, CEO of Think|Stack
  • Vice Chair: Shelley Lombardo, COO of Evergreen Advisors
  • Treasurer: John Leitch, President & CEO at Winquest Cybersecurity
  • Secretary: Sarah Woods, Founder & President of VenturePotential
  • Assistant Treasurer: Chuck Faughnan III, CEO & Strategic Advisor for Ascent 14
  • Assistant Secretary: Evan Dornbush, Co-Founder and CEO of Point3 Security

In addition to the new Executive Committee members, CAMI welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors, including:

  • Brian Hubbard, Director, Commercial and Cybersecurity of Edwards Performance Solutions
  • Kate D. Shapiro, SVP of Operations at LaunchTech Communications
  • Ken Kurz, VP of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Corporate Office Properties Trust
  • Timothy Schilbach, CEO of Penacity
  • Tina Kuhn, President and CEO of CyberCore Technologies
  • Tina Williams-Koroma, President and CEO of TCecure

“We are thrilled to welcome new members to our experienced Board of Directors,” said Tasha Cornish, Executive Director of CAMI. “We are eager to see the innovative ideas they will develop as stewards to Maryland’s cybersecurity industry.”

Previous articleWhite-Tailed Deer Found to Be Huge Reservoir of Coronavirus Infection
Next articleBelarus Accused of State Terrorism Over Migrant Crisis
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.