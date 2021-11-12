Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Announces New Appointments

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. (CAMI), Maryland’s only nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the local cybersecurity ecosystem, has announced new appointments to its Board of Directors, including its Executive Committee.

CAMI’s Board of Directors, composed of 24 prominent technology and cybersecurity leaders, drives the organization’s programming to best accommodate CAMI’s 600 members and the broader Maryland cybersecurity community. The Executive Committee consists of:

Chair: Chris Sachse, CEO of Think|Stack

Vice Chair: Shelley Lombardo, COO of Evergreen Advisors

Treasurer: John Leitch, President & CEO at Winquest Cybersecurity

Secretary: Sarah Woods, Founder & President of VenturePotential

Assistant Treasurer: Chuck Faughnan III, CEO & Strategic Advisor for Ascent 14

Assistant Secretary: Evan Dornbush, Co-Founder and CEO of Point3 Security

In addition to the new Executive Committee members, CAMI welcomed six new members to its Board of Directors, including:

Brian Hubbard, Director, Commercial and Cybersecurity of Edwards Performance Solutions

Kate D. Shapiro, SVP of Operations at LaunchTech Communications

Ken Kurz, VP of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Corporate Office Properties Trust

Timothy Schilbach, CEO of Penacity

Tina Kuhn, President and CEO of CyberCore Technologies

Tina Williams-Koroma, President and CEO of TCecure

“We are thrilled to welcome new members to our experienced Board of Directors,” said Tasha Cornish, Executive Director of CAMI. “We are eager to see the innovative ideas they will develop as stewards to Maryland’s cybersecurity industry.”