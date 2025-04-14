Daniel Comeaux Named as New Dallas Police Department Chief of Police

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert has named Daniel Comeaux as the Dallas Police Department’s next Chief of Police, effective Wednesday, April 23. Comeaux is a 33-year law enforcement veteran, currently serving as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston Field Division, overseeing 12 offices throughout Texas, including Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. His jurisdiction covers nearly 16,000,000 residents who live in 114 counties across 118,000 square miles, 645 of which are at the United States-Mexico border. His leadership has focused on intelligence-driven crime reduction, operational efficiency, interagency collaboration, and officer development.

“Special Agent in Charge Comeaux has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of successfully addressing complex crime challenges across large scale, diverse populations and geographic areas – that span internationally,” said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert. “The City of Dallas continues to achieve crime reduction year after year. I am confident with SAC Comeaux at the helm, we will continue to be one of the safest large cities in the country, while building trust, and bolstering our recruitment and retention efforts. I want to thank Interim Chief Michael T. Igo for his longstanding service to the Dallas Police Department, and his willingness to lead during this time of transition.”

SAC Comeaux was one of five finalists selected to participate in the rigorous and thorough vetting process, which included key stakeholder feedback panels, and City Council and public meet and greets. Participants in the meet and greet were invited to submit feedback on each candidate.

A native of New Orleans, he began his career in 1991 with the Houston Police Department (HPD), he specialized in community policing, narcotics enforcement, and high-risk investigations. In 1997, he transitioned to the DEA, where he led major operations in Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, targeting violent crime and drug trafficking. His strategies have resulted in significant crime reduction, including a 40% decrease in overdose deaths in Laredo, Texas.

“I joined the police force because I witnessed what can happen to neighborhoods that aren’t safe. At the federal level, I am known as the local cop because of my collaborative approach to tackling crime and my dedication to developing leaders in public safety who are bridge builders for the community. I am proud that my career in law enforcement has come full circle and look forward to serving alongside the men and women of the Dallas Police Department.