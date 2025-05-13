Damian Murphy, most recently the staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations from 2021 to 2025 and a respected foreign policy strategist, is joining the Center for American Progress as senior vice president for National Security and International Policy, according to a press release yesterday.

Murphy comes to CAP with more than 25 years of international affairs experience as a leader, chief policy adviser, program director, analyst, and political party trainer. During his 15 years in the Senate, he held several foreign policy roles, including senior professional staff member on the Foreign Relations Committee, where he focused on Europe and South/Central Asia. He also worked as senior policy adviser for foreign policy, defense, and homeland security for Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA).

“We are excited to welcome Damian’s leadership during this time of major upheaval in the global order and the changing role of the United States within it,” said Neera Tanden, president and CEO of CAP. “Against the current backdrop of chaos and instability, Damian will chart a way forward for a new, progressive vision for American power in the world.”

Prior to his experience on Capitol Hill, Murphy spent more than a decade advancing the democratic process, human rights, and good governance abroad at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, Freedom House, and the Center for Democracy. Through these organizations, he trained democracy activists and human rights defenders throughout Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Murphy lived in Belgrade, Serbia, after the fall of Slobodan Milošević, working with government officials, political activists, and civil society leaders to help rebuild the country’s democratic institutions. He has also lived in Nepal, where he worked with civil society activists to identify strategies to reintegrate rebel fighters into society following the civil war. Domestically, Murphy served as the national field director for the U.S. Global Leadership Campaign, a coalition that advocates for U.S. engagement abroad and a robust international affairs budget. He has also volunteered on several political campaigns.

Murphy has a bachelor’s degree from the Catholic University of America and a master’s degree in international security studies from Georgetown University.