Damon Lussier Joins ICF as Senior Director of Business Development for Federal Financials

Damon Lussier has joined ICF as the Senior Director of Business Development, focusing on federal financials, bringing over two decades of experience in federal sales and strategic account management to the global consulting and technology services provider. Lussier, a seasoned federal sales executive, announced his new role on LinkedIn, signaling a strategic move that further strengthens ICF’s capabilities in serving federal agencies.

With more than 20 years of experience in account delivery and business growth within the federal sector, Lussier is recognized for his organized and analytical leadership style. His career has been marked by a consistent ability to navigate complex IT challenges, applying creative and innovative approaches to meet the needs of federal clients. Lussier’s expertise in managing the business development lifecycle—particularly his skill in leading concurrent pursuits across multiple agencies—makes him a valuable addition to ICF’s team.

In his new role, Lussier will leverage his deep understanding of federal market dynamics and his extensive experience across the Department of Defense (DoD) and various civilian agencies to drive ICF’s growth in the federal financials space. His focus will be on identifying key opportunities, shaping strategic initiatives, and assembling high-performing delivery teams that align with agency objectives and challenges.

Lussier’s background is extensive and diverse. Prior to joining ICF, he held roles such as Account Executive at Acuity, Inc., Senior Principal at Maximus, Chief Strategy Officer at FedGeek, and Director of Program Management at MetaPhase Consulting. His experience spans corporate mergers and acquisitions, operations management, acquisition consulting, and program management, all of which have equipped him with a broad perspective on the federal contracting landscape.

In addition to his professional experience, Lussier is a licensed attorney with several industry certifications, including ITIL, PMP, CMMI, and SAFe Agilist. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.