Daniel Chenok Joins National Academy of Public Administration Board of Directors

Daniel Chenok has joined the National Academy of Public Administration’s Board of Directors, filling a vacancy created in 2024. Chenok, a long-standing Fellow of the Academy since 2011, brings extensive expertise in government innovation, information technology policy, and budgeting and finance.

Chenok currently serves as Executive Director of the IBM Center for The Business of Government, where he has led the connection of academic research with real-world government practices since 2012. In this role, he has provided thought leadership on topics such as technology innovation, cybersecurity, privacy, regulation, acquisition, and presidential transitions. Before this, he was a Partner and Service Area Leader for Strategy & Innovation within IBM’s Global Business Services Public Sector division, where he advised government, healthcare, and education clients.

Prior to joining IBM, he served in executive leadership roles at Pragmatics as Senior Vice President for Civilian Operations and at SRA International as Vice President for Business Solutions and Offerings.

His extensive public sector experience from earlier in his career includes a distinguished tenure at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where he served as Branch Chief for Information Policy and Technology. In that role, he oversaw federal IT and information policy, including electronic government initiatives, cybersecurity, and IT budgeting. Earlier at OMB, he held roles as Assistant Branch Chief and Desk Officer in the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), focusing on agencies related to human services and education. He began his federal service as an analyst with the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment.

He serves on several influential boards and councils, including the Government Accountability Office’s Polaris Advisory Council for Science and Technology, the American University IT Executive Council, and the Partnership for Public Service’s CIO SAGE and Research Advisory Council. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Policy Committee for the Senior Executives Association. In 2008, he served on President Obama’s transition team, leading the Technology, Innovation, and Government Reform group.

Chenok expressed his appreciation for his newest appointment, noting the Academy’s impact across the public sector. “The Academy plays a vital role in driving public value, through content and enablement by and for leaders from all levels of government, academia, industry, and nonprofits,” he stated on LinkedIn. He looks forward to collaborating with his new colleagues on the Board and the broader community of Academy Fellows.