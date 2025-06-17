Danielle Jablanski, a widely respected figure in the operational technology (OT) cybersecurity space, has joined engineering and design firm STV as its new Cybersecurity Consulting Program Lead. The announcement was made by STV’s Principal and Director of Security Services, with Jablanski sharing her own reflections in a personal post on LinkedIn.

Jablanski described the move as both a professional pivot and a return to her hands-on roots, after recently stepping away from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). “I quietly left CISA last week, which was admittedly one of the hardest decisions I have ever made,” she wrote, citing a deep desire to be back in the field and “cut through the BS” with practical, on-the-ground work.

She emphasized her belief in the power of OT experts and the critical role that engineering and infrastructure firms have in building cybersecurity into the very foundation of civil projects. “Integrators and engineering firms have a massive responsibility to shape safety by design and that requires cybersecurity, full stop,” she added.

Jablanski’s resume reflects a career spent at the intersection of national security, critical infrastructure, and emerging technology. Prior to her time at CISA, she served as an OT cybersecurity strategist at Nozomi Networks, where she was a certified engineer and worked with industry, government, and coalition partners to enhance ICS (industrial control systems) cybersecurity. She also led government relations efforts and represented the company in numerous high-level forums, including the OT Cybersecurity Coalition and the ICS JCDC.

In parallel, she’s remained active as a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative and as an adjunct professor at Dallas College, where she teaches an introductory course on ICS cybersecurity. Her background includes research and leadership positions with Guidehouse, Stanford University’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Institute, and The Stanley Center for Peace and Security.

Jablanski holds a master’s degree in International Security from the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

